Thematics Asset Management Takes $25.38 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,377,000. CrowdStrike makes up 1.5% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of CrowdStrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $152.21. 1,912,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

