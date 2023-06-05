ThetaDrop (TDROP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,821.84

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $100,821.84 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

