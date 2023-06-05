Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 59,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 38,877 call options.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $46,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

