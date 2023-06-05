Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.47.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

