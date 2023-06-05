Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.47.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
Tripadvisor stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.