Truist Financial Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $222.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.91. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.