Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,876. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Insider Activity

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,915.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 47.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

