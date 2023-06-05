Uniswap (UNI) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00018309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $71.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00340430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013642 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.96351915 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 690 active market(s) with $50,588,686.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

