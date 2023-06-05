Utah Retirement Systems Has $10.74 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equinix were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $753.08. The stock had a trading volume of 363,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,043. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $716.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $701.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,379,347.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

