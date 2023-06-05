Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Shares of HUM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $523.94. 589,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,135. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

