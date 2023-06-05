Utah Retirement Systems Sells 400 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $7.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

