Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 991,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,574,000 after buying an additional 794,789 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.77. 12,429,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,652,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

