Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.32. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 993,913 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.