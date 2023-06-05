Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,339. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.