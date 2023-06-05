Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s 10th Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $79.00. 1,427,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,739. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

