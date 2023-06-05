Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $29,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,900 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,786,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,299,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,953 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,133. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

