Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $392.37. 3,300,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

