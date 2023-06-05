Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $45.22. 70,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 614,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Viasat Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,307 shares of company stock worth $53,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

