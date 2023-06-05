Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Financial Contrast

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 1.72 $15.50 million $0.18 55.50 Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 3.57% 15.92% 5.80% Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viavi Solutions and Chavant Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38 Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

