Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.90. 1,875,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,032. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $426.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

