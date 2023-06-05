Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,131 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 4.3% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $75,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:V traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $226.56. 2,684,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,160,993. The stock has a market cap of $424.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.68 and a 200-day moving average of $221.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

