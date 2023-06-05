Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

