Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Vista Gold Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.38.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
