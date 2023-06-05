Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,989 shares of company stock worth $889,145. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $457,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.