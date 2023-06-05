Vivo Capital LLC Acquires 1,557,630 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557,630 shares during the quarter. Compass Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 2.82% of Compass Therapeutics worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 4,773.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 172,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,480. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.