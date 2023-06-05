Vivo Capital LLC Has $42.74 Million Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Vivo Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,303,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,567 shares during the period. Ventyx Biosciences makes up approximately 4.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $42,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTYX traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,549. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,391 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,931 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

