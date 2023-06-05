Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,009 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 2.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,805. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

