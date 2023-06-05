Voss Capital LLC Buys 105,011 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 105,011 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for about 1.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EQT worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in EQT by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,723,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,646. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.