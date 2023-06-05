Voss Capital LLC Buys 105,011 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 105,011 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for about 1.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EQT worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in EQT by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQT Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,723,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,646. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.
EQT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.
EQT Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.