Voss Capital LLC Buys Shares of 396,873 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 396,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. MasterBrand comprises approximately 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBC. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

