Voss Capital LLC Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,347 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $21,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG stock traded down $8.25 on Monday, hitting $210.24. 101,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,282. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.