Voss Capital LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,551 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of IN8bio worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IN8bio by 53.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

INAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. 702,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,733. IN8bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.29.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

