Voss Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.19% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

PAR Technology Price Performance

About PAR Technology

PAR stock remained flat at $35.02 on Monday. 136,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,397. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

