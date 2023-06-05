Voss Capital LLC Purchases 67,403 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 112,069,564 shares valued at $1,477,051,251. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE BX traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,535,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,460. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

