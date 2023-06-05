Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.99. 192,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 465,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of ($1.55) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

