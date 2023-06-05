Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.99. 192,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 465,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.
In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
