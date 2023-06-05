VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 4.9%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.27. 80,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 402,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTEX. DA Davidson began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $803.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

About VTEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 74.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 302,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

