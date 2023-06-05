VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 4.9%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.27. 80,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 402,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VTEX. DA Davidson began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $803.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
