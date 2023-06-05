Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 72550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 45.76 and a quick ratio of 173.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.