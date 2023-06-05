W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 42.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 313,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WRB opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.