Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 5%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Waldencast by 39.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter worth $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

