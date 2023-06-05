WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Position Cut by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP lessened its stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,485 shares during the quarter. WalkMe accounts for 10.5% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $34,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WKME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. 49,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,011. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $775.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WalkMe Company Profile

WKME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

