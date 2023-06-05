Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 913,950 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,044,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,523,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

