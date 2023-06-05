Wealth Alliance Acquires 616 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.59. 364,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

