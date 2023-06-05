Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.71.

NYSE CI traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.53. The company had a trading volume of 287,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,246. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

