Wealth Alliance Purchases 633 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,589,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,479,000 after buying an additional 356,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,069,000 after buying an additional 336,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.92. 455,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,069. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.02 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.