Wealth Alliance Sells 1,470 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.60. 6,117,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

