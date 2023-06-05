Wealth Alliance Sells 1,702 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in National Grid were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Grid by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Grid by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Grid by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,422,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,183.75.

National Grid stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.10. 199,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,211. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

