Wealth Alliance Sells 2,500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:PJUN traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $31.03. 888,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

