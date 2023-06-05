Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

