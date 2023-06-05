Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.52. 2,375,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,452. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

