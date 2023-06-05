Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,858,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.23. 1,581,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

