Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 23,106 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.18. 5,919,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

