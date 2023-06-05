Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $93.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

