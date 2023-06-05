Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BKLN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $20.74. 1,766,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,589. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

